Scopa Italian Roots Chef Antonia’s Recipe for Creste Rigate

Chef Antonia Lofaso of Scopa Italian Roots showed Jessica how to make the restaurant's creste regate, a pasta dish that she says is her version of fettuccine alfredo. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 16.

Scopa Italian Roots is located at 2905 Washington Blvd. in Venice. You can find more information about it by visiting http://www.scopaitalianroots.com.

You can also find more information about Chef Antonia's other restaurants Black Market Liquor Bar at https://www.blackmarketliquorbar.com and DAMA at http://damafashiondistrict.com. And you can visit Chef Antonia Lofaso's website at http://www.chefantonia.com.

Creste Rigate

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1lb. Fresh Creste

10oz. wild mushrooms

1 ½ cup mushroom broth

5oz. chopped dandelion greens

5 tbsp. butter

1 clove garlic

1 sprig thyme

1 tbsp. EVOO

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tbsp. fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup Parmesan

Directions:

1. Drop fresh pasta in seasoned water

2. In a hot sauté pan add olive oil and half of the butter

3. Add mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper

4. Add dandelion greens and sauté until wilted

5. Pour in mushroom stock and bring to a simmer

6. Gently add in cooked pasta and remainder of butter

7. Finish with parmesan and chopped parsley