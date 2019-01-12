Scopa Italian Roots Chef Antonia’s Recipe for Honey Gem Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Antonia Lofaso of Scopa Italian Roots showed Jessica Holmes how to make the restaurant's honey gem lettuce salad, which features heirloom tomatoes marinating in chives, olives, olive oil, shallots, capers and salt,

Scopa Italian Roots is located at 2905 Washington Blvd. in Venice. You can find more information about it by visiting http://www.scopaitalianroots.com.

You can also find more information about Chef Antonia's other restaurants Black Market Liquor Bar at https://www.blackmarketliquorbar.com and DAMA at http://damafashiondistrict.com. And you can visit Chef Antonia Lofaso's website at https://www.chefantonia.com/.

Honey Gem Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 heads Honey Gem, leaves removed

2 sticks celery, sliced ¼ in. thick by 2in. long, sautéed

1 lemon, no seeds

Olive mix

1 tsp capers, chopped

1 tsp. Castelvetrano olives, chopped

1 tsp. chives, chopped

1 tsp. shallots, chopped

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt & pepper

¼ cup California Olive Ranch Olive Oil

Marinate

8 shishito peppers, grilled(blistered) and marinated in salt, pepper & La Posada Sherry.

4 quail eggs, boiled for 2 minutes then iced, peeled, halved. Season with salt & pepper.

1/3 cup mixed picked Italian parsley & celery leaves. Season with salt, pepper & lemon.

Directions:

1. In a medium sized bowl, combine olive mix, lemon, salt, pepper & olive oil and lightly toss with Honey Gem leaves

2. Gently add in (cooked) celery and half the seasoned herbs

3. Arrange lettuce on a plate or platter and place shishito peppers and quail eggs around lettuce

4. Sprinkle remainder of herbs over salad, and serve