Suspect Identified in Fatal Shooting of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

The man suspected of fatally shooting Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona in an ambush before taking his own life was identified Saturday as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, of Davis, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Limbaugh had been involved in a fight in September with a co-worker at Cache Creek Casino Resort, about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento, according to police and court records.

Representatives of the resort could not be reached for comment.

The Yolo County district attorney’s office had charged Limbaugh with a felony but later reduced it to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal in October. Limbaugh agreed to surrender firearms in his possession, said Lt. Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department.

