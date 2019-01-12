Suspect Identified in Fatal Shooting of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona

Posted 4:34 PM, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, January 12, 2019
Fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona is seen in an undated photo shared by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Jan. 11, 2019.

The man suspected of fatally shooting Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona in an ambush before taking his own life was identified Saturday as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, of Davis, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Limbaugh had been involved in a fight in September with a co-worker at Cache Creek Casino Resort, about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento, according to police and court records.

Representatives of the resort could not be reached for comment.

Slain Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona is seen in a photo posted to her Facebook page on Oct. 21, 2016.

The Yolo County district attorney’s office had charged Limbaugh with a felony but later reduced it to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal in October. Limbaugh agreed to surrender firearms in his possession, said Lt. Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department.

