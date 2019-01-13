Anaheim Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach

Investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding a Saturday night shooting in Long Beach that left an Anaheim woman dead, officials said.

Police were first summoned to a Lakewood hospital shortly before midnight after a woman was brought there with a gunshot wound to her “upper torso” by a man and woman, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Keshawn Castilow, succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

“Witnesses could not provide details of where the incident occurred,” according to the statement.

Officers examined a possible shooting scene in the area of Paramount Boulevard and South Street, but found no evidence related to the attack, police added.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.