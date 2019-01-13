Covina Woman Found Fatally Shot at Home in West Puente Valley Identified

Coroner’s officials on Sunday identified a 24-year-old Covina woman who was found shot to death at a home in unincorporated West Puente Valley on Saturday.

Alejandra Claudia Hernandez died in the shooting, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Paramedics pronounced her dead shortly after she was found shot about 12:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

