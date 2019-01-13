Covina Woman Found Fatally Shot at Home in West Puente Valley Identified

Posted 6:01 PM, January 13, 2019, by

Coroner’s officials on Sunday identified a 24-year-old Covina woman who was found shot to death at a home in unincorporated West Puente Valley on Saturday.

Detectives investigate the death of a woman in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive in unincorporated West Puente Valley on Jan. 12, 2019.

Detectives investigate the death of a woman in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive in unincorporated West Puente Valley on Jan. 12, 2019.

Alejandra Claudia Hernandez died in the shooting, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

Paramedics pronounced her dead shortly after she was found shot about 12:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories