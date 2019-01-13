× Gunman Opens Fire at Salt Lake City Mall, 2 Injured

Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported that officers are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Fashion Place mall in the suburb of Murray.

The Deseret News newspaper quoted Murray Fire Department officials as saying two people were injured but no additional details were immediately available.

Murray is south of Salt Lake City.