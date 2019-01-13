LAUSD Teachers Plan to Move Forward With Strike

Teachers plan to hit the picket lines Monday after United Teachers Los Angeles leadership announced Sunday that no last-minute deal to avert a walkout had been reached.

“We have not received a proposal over the weekend, and we will be striking tomorrow,” United Teachers Los Angeles Secretary Arlene Inouye said.

The union said Friday that it intended to strike on Monday, barring progress in negotiations over the weekend.

UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl laid the blame on LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. “He’s deeply out of touch the needs of students and the community,” Caputo-Pearl said.

“Over the weekend, we’ve heard nothing more from the District. We’re in a battle for the soul of public education,” the union president said.

“Let us be clear, teachers do not want to strike. Teacher’s strike when they have no other recourse, when there is no other alternative. Packing up out classrooms Friday was shattering to many of our members,’ Caputo-Pearl said.

But he added he saw no other choice.

“We are more convinced than ever that the District won’t move without a strike,” he said.