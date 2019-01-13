Go
Search
Watch Now:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Food
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
65°
65°
Low
52°
High
62°
Mon
51°
57°
Tue
53°
61°
Wed
55°
61°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Liberte and Justice for Paws, January 13, 2019
Posted 10:41 AM, January 13, 2019, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 10:44AM, January 13, 2019
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
LAAR.ORG
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
Man Fatally Shot by Police on 101 Freeway in Calabasas After Pursuit; Southbound Lanes to Remain Closed Through Sunday Morning
Loved Ones Bid Final Farewell to Beloved KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous During Emotional Service in Whittier
Toddler Found Killed in Covina Townhouse; Bloodied, Partially-Clothed Mother Detained After Running From Police
Wisconsin Teen Jayme Closs Was Taken ‘Against Her Will’ by 21-Year-Old Man Who Killed Her Parents: Sheriff
Latest News
FBI Corruption Probe Into L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar Includes Other City Hall Figures
Liberte and Justice for Paws, January 13, 2019
What to Know as LAUSD Teachers Prepare to Strike Monday
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Unsettled Weather
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, January 6, 2019
Local News
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, November 25, 2018
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, November 4, 2018
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, October 28, 2018
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, October 21, 2018
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, October 14, 2018
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, October 7, 2018
Morning News
Reptile Super Show Slides Into Pomona Fairplex
Morning News
Los Angeles Boat Show Docks at Pomona Fairplex
Morning News
Car Buying Tips & Tricks with Sales & Negotiating Expert Wes Schaeffer
Morning News
Liberte and Justice for Paws, November 18, 2018
Local News
Morning News
Hanart Culture Chinese Lantern Festival Lights Up the Pomona Fairplex
Local News
California Workers Gain on Pay, Working Conditions as New Laws Go Into Effect for 2019
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.