Man Killed in Police Shooting on 101 Freeway in Calabasas Identified

Coroner’s officials have released the identity of a man shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a pursuit , followed by a standoff on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas this weekend.

Dimas Diaz Jr., 43, of Santa Barbara died at the scene of the shooting, which took place about 1 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz said. An autopsy was pending.

Diaz was wanted in connection with an alleged spousal assault when he led Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies, who were joined by California Highway Patrol officers, on a pursuit that came to an end with a crash on the 101 Freeway, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

He then engaged officials in a standoff for nearly an hour, officials said.

Diaz ultimately exited his disabled car and was shot by a Ventura County deputy and a CHP officer, sheriff’s officials said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No information regarding what prompted the deputy and officer to open fire was released.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are handling the investigation. Anyone with information can reach the bureau at 323-890-5500.

34.147180 -118.698544