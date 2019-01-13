× Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County, Others May Have Been Exposed: Officials

Health officials are warning that shoppers and diners in Los Angeles County may have been exposed to measles in late December.

Officials confirmed one case of measles in a person who visited several locations in Malibu, Pasadena and Santa Monica while infectious. There is no longer any risk of infection at those establishments, because measles spreads when the sick person coughs or sneezes around others, officials say.

But people who were possibly near the infected person “may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for symptoms of the illness,” says a statement from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, red eyes and a rash that appears 10 to 12 days after exposure, they say.

