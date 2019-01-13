Orange County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Dies Suddenly

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 “Arco,” who died suddenly on Saturday, authorities said.

Arco served the OCDS for three years, the Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. He was trained for both patrol duties and narcotics detection.

“Last night the world suddenly lost a hero, a protector and a friend,” the statement said.

Working alonside SWAT, air support and harbor patrol during his career, Arco helped locate more than 350 pounds of methampetamine, 250 pounds of marijuana, 70 pounds of heroin and more than half a million dollars in cash, officials said.

“Arco had over 70 suspect surrenders and 5 apprehensions,” the statement added. “Arco performed in countless public demonstrations in front of thousands of fans. Arco was more than a police dog he was truly man’s best friend.”

Arco was recently diagnosed with a congenital heart condition, which was suspected the be the cause of his death, the Orange County Register reported.

“Thank you for your service and dedication to Orange County, K9 Arco,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

