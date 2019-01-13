Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 13th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

This is the last day to explore several rare and important exhibitions that are in town. Here they are -- and more -- on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!"list. Take a look!

Closing Today!

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

The largest King Tut exhibition that has ever toured closes today at the California Science Center. KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH contains more than 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s celebrated tomb, many of these artifacts have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now.

The last ticket time of the day is 5:00pm. For more visitor information, be sure to check the website: californiasciencecenter.org

Closing Today!

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

Also closing today, “PHOTO ARK: ONE MAN’S QUEST TO DOCUMENT THE WORLD’S ANIMALS” at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City.

This is a multiyear project led by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His life mission is to photograph every species living in the world’s zoo and wildlife sanctuaries.

So far, he has visited more than 40 countries, creating an archive of global diversity that includes portraits of more than 8,000 species.

This extraordinary exhibition, plus a documentary, free!

Closing Today!

Knight in Armor

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Another extraordinary exhibition that’s closing today is this - KNIGHTS IN ARMOR at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

We only have a few hours left to see more of the craftsmanship of more than 90 pieces of armor, including full suits, helmets, corselets, shields, swords and paintings are on loan from the Museo Stibbert of Florence, Italy.

For hours and ticket prices, take a look at the website http://www.bowers.org.

Save the Vaquita Fundraiser

Outer Limits Tattoo

22 South Chestnut Place

Long Beach

562-437-9121

outerlimitstattoo.com

Outer Limits Tattoo, the oldest tattoo shop in the United States, is doing something special for something that might not be around much longer. The Long Beach tattoo shop is having an important fundraiser today to raise awareness about the Association of Zoos and Aquariums list of the top 10 endangered animals, especially the Vaquita Marina.

Re-Enactment of the 69th Annual Signing of the Articles of Capitulation @ Noon

Campo De Cahuenga

3919 Lankershim Boulevard

Universal City

culturela.org

http://www.campodecahuenga.com

Witness the re-enactment of the signing of a document by representatives of Mexico and the United States that became known as the Treaty of Cahuenga. Signatures of General Andres Pico and Lt. Col. John C. Fremont ended hostilities in the state, creating peace and honor. This is the birthplace of California.

Mobile Museum Fair

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

213-228-7000

http://www.lapl.org

For the first time in decades, the Central Public Library is closing three lanes on Fifth Street between Grand Street and Flower Street to accommodate museums that operate out of trucks, such as the Aquarium of the Pacific on Wheels, the International Printing Museum on Wheels, and the Port of LA TransPORTer exhibit. They will utilize many spaces within and around Central Library; portable exhibits will be positioned in the Rotunda, Annenberg Gallery, both Courtyards, the Atrium landing, and Meeting Rooms A & B. Throughout Central Library, the departments show selections from their collections in the display cases.

There will be tours of the Rare Books Department. The LAPL Book Bike and Retro Van will also be parked on Fifth Street conducting outreach. Several of the featured collectors in the 21 Collections exhibition will be present to share info more about their work as well.

Free!

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caammuseum.org

Also free, the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Among several exhibits here, we can see for free LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963. May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. Coined the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” it was one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington by three months.

The exhibition explores how and why Wrigley Field, LA’s first baseball stadium to the Los Angeles Angels, was a crucial locale for the event. Existing from 1925 through 1969, Wrigley Field is still remembered as the place where Dr. King stated, “Birmingham or Los Angeles, the cry is always the same. We want to be free.” His efforts to desegregate and to connect Los Angeles to Birmingham helped to raise significant and desperately needed funds to assist the movement in supporting the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

“The Porsche Effect” explores the history and significance behind the brand’s distinctive design, engineering, advertising, partnerships, and its enviable record of racing triumphs. The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections.

Legends of Los Angeles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Using a display of 11 race cars constructed in and around Los Angeles by renowned designers and engineers such as Fred Offenhauser, Harry Miller, Frank Kurtis and Max Balchowsky, along with artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video, “Legends of Los Angeles” explores the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks. Visitors will learn that, while they may associate other places more directly with car racing, Southern California’s broad role in the sport is perhaps the most consequential of any locale in the world.

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

For 60 years, Japanese cars have had a presence in the United States, having begun to challenge domestic market dominance in the 1970s. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena.

Carefully selected sets of automobiles, illuminate key aspects of Monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility.

You will leave this exhibition with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.

Fine Tuning: Japanese / American Customs

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world.

Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.

Custom Revolution : Avant Garde & Influential Custom Motorcycles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Custom Revolution gathers the most avant-garde and influential custom motorcycles from independent builders around the world. These young mavericks push the creative edges of motorcycle design, using both new and old engines, new and old chassis ideas, and truly innovative styling.

It’s a whole new scene, led by globally connected, internet savvy designer and builders, whose work has grown beyond the “show” circuit to dramatically influence the current generation of factory-built machines.

