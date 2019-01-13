Voluntary Evacuation Orders Issued for Holy Fire Burn Area in Riverside County Ahead of Storms

Riverside County authorities issued voluntary evacuation orders Sunday for the recent Holy Fire burn areas as a series of storms is expected to soak Southern California starting Monday, bringing the potential for mudslides and debris flows.

The order applied to the Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A neighborhoods, county officials said in a written statement.

“People in these zones should go now because it is the safest time to leave,” according to the statement. “Rainstorms carry the potential for dangerous debris flows that can send mud, boulders and trees crashing down hillsides.

A care and reception center was set up at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore, officials said. Small animals were being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto. Those needing to evacuate large animals can reach Riverside County Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

Affected residents with mobile homes can receive free hookups at the Lake Skinner Recreation Area, 37701 Warren Road in Winchester, and Rancho Jurupa Regional Park, 4800 Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley, officials added.

Because flooding and debris flows can happen with little to no warning, emergency officials might only be able to provide residents with a few minutes’ notice, or none at all,” the statement warned. “As always, residents are urged to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility for their safety.”

Residents were urged to check the latest evacuation maps and zones, as some boundaries have changes since the last time evacuation orders were issued.

For the latest information, as well as a detailed map of evacuation zones, visit rivcoready.org/Have-a-Plan/Flooding/Storm-Ready.

Residents living near the recent Woolsey Fire burn areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were also urged to stay alert, but no evacuation orders were in effect.

With storms predicted for the Holy Fire burn area Monday afternoon (1/14/19), a voluntary evacuation warning has been issued. https://t.co/eEQCONfNeR #HolyFloodWatch @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/dlWCBhcuke — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 13, 2019

Do you live in a recent burn area? @LACoPublicWorks engineers can help you protect your home from flood and debris flow ahead of the coming #LARain. Call 800-675-4537 to schedule an appointment #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/d9dcncY56m — Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) January 12, 2019