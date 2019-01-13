× What to Know as LAUSD Teachers Prepare to Strike Monday

Third Street Elementary School will be open Monday, but it will hardly be business as usual at the Hancock Park campus: Teachers are expected to picket outside. Students will be herded by unfamiliar adults into big groups both outdoors and indoors.

And then there’s the forecast for rain, which could make things both trickier and soggier.

As Los Angeles teachers prepare to launch their first strike in 30 years, there are so many moving parts to consider.

Where do teachers park if they can’t use faculty lots? How can they find a bathroom? Should they don matching red ponchos in the rain?

