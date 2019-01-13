Woman Arrested in Shooting Death of Longtime Friend in San Bernardino County: Police

A woman was arrested Saturday in Highland on suspicion of fatally shooting her longtime friend, according to the Highland Police Department.

Following reports of shots fired, Highland Police Department officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of Central Avenue on Friday evening. Flavio Camacho, 61, was found dead inside, having suffered a gunshot wound, a news release said.

Andrea Carvajal, 62, of Perris, was identified as the suspect after police learned that she was at the victim’s home just before he was shot, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Carvajal was booked into the Central Detention Center. Her bail is set at $1 million.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at a San Bernardino court on Jan. 15.

The case is under investigation by the Highland Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bruce Southworth or Sergeant Angelo Gibilterra at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be shared through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463 or the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.