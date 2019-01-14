2Cellos Giveaway

Rising stars and YouTube sensations 2Cellos are bringing their Let There Be Cello Tour to Los Angeles, and jazz guitar king Jon McLaughlin is coming along for the ride. With over a billion streams globally these Croation cellists have taken their instrument to brilliant new heights. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News this weekend for your chance to win two loge level tickets to see 2Cellos at Shrine Auditorium on Friday February 8th. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. Don’t miss your chance to see these virtuosos break down the boundries between classical, pop, and rock music.

