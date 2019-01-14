× Animal Services Encourages Students to Volunteer at City Shelters During LAUSD Teachers’ Strike

Some students were bored in class. Some played hooky. Still others didn’t go to school at all on Monday, the first day of a Los Angeles Unified School District strike that left hundreds of schools without teachers.

Los Angeles Animal Services figured some students would need a place to go this week. So, on Monday, the agency launched a campaign to encourage kids to volunteer at one of six animal care centers throughout the city.

“Ten student volunteers will be at each center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., learning about the work we do and pitching in to care for the animals and the facility,” Animal Care Services tweeted on Monday. “The half-day session includes supervised visiting time with an animal and education about proper care of animals and animal behavior.”

Students ages 12 to 18 are eligible, and can reserve a spot in advance by sending an email to Animal Services at ani.volunteers@lacity.org or by calling 213-395-1163.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.