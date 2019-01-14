Driver Strips Down to Bra, Undershorts as Pursuit Involving Stolen Car Comes to Bizarre End in South L.A.

Breaking news update:

A woman stripped down to a bra and undershorts before she was taken into custody by law enforcement after an hourlong chase came to a bizarre end on a rainy Monday morning.

Original story:

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in the South Los Angeles area on a rainy Monday morning.

The silver car was carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Charles Moore.

It was not immediately clear if the driver in the vehicle was the person responsible for the carjacking, he said.

Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station first picked up the vehicle near the area of Rosecrans and Wilmington around 10:45 a.m. Monday, according to Moore.

When Sky5 first got over the pursuit shortly before 11 a.m., the sedan had its hazard lights on as it sped down wet surface streets in the Lynwood area, aerial video showed.

Despite the rainy conditions, the road was relatively wide open as the car sailed down Del Amo Boulevard and entered Carson.

At one point, the vehicle swerved through a left turn lane before running a red light at another intersection, the footage showed.

Minutes later, the car cut across a parking lot before exiting onto a different and going into a residential area of Compton. Units from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department continued to follow the chase suspect as the driver entered an apartment complex parking lot and slowly drove through it.

Two law enforcement vehicles attempted to stop the car around 11:05 a.m., but the driver pulled a U-turn and was able to narrowly escape. The car left the parking lot and headed back onto surface streets, with nearly a dozen units following.

As the rain picked up, deputies appeared to pull back from the silver sedan, Sky5 video showed.

The driver then got onto the 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area and again started to pick up speed as the vehicle went onto the northbound 110 Freeway toward downtown L.A.

The driver exited the car in downtown L.A. area shortly before 11:30 a.m., and traveled on surface streets briefly before heading back onto the southbound 110 Freeway.

A short time later, the driver got off the freeway at 51 Street in South Los Angeles, with authorities right behind the vehicle as it drove down slick surface streets. By then, the California Highway Patrol had taken over the pursuit.

Around 11:40 a.m., the driver got out of the car and then — surrounded by law enforcement vehicles — began stripping off clothing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.