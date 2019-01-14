California Court of Appeal Justice Charged With 9 Counts of Misconduct, Including Sexual Harassment

A state judicial watchdog commission Monday charged Los Angeles-based state Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson with nine counts of misconduct, including sexual harassment and grabbing the breast of a female justice.

The Commission on Judicial Performance, which issued the charges, said a formal hearing will be convened to examine the evidence.

Johnson, a former federal prosecutor appointed to the appeals court by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, faces potential removal from the bench.

Johnson served as a federal magistrate for 10 years before joining the Court of Appeal, and the charges filed against him date back to that time.

