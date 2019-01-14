× City Section Athletics Shut Down During L.A. Teachers Strike

The high school sports season came to a halt for tens of thousands of student-athletes in the Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday when the teachers union began a strike.

There will be no after-school activities on LAUSD campuses, including practices and games for winter sports, which include boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and wrestling.

Westchester High boys basketball coach Ed Azzam, who is retired from teaching, remembers the last UTLA strike that affected City Section sports programs in 1989. That strike lasted nine days.

“If there is a strike, then obviously it will affect every team,” Azzam said before the Comets’ game on Friday night against Hamilton. “But as of this point, we’re not worried about what might happen in practice. We play, we’ll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.