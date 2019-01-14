× Deadline to Sign up for Covered California Health Plan Program Is Tuesday

Officials from state health exchange Covered California are ramping up efforts to enroll people in health coverage as the deadline to sign up looms.

Tuesday is the last day to enroll in a health plan in California, two weeks earlier than the end-of-the-January deadline set in previous years. People who sign up for plans now will begin their coverage Feb. 1.

The push comes amid some confusion around the Affordable Care Act, which led to the creation of the Covered California exchange, where residents can buy subsidized private insurance coverage. This year is the first since the law, better known as Obamacare, took effect that people will not have to pay a fine for not having health insurance.

Consumers “must take action in the next week in order to get the peace of mind and protection they deserve in 2019,” Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said in a statement. “We know that life can change in an instant, and it’s important to have health coverage when it does.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.