Heavy Snow Forces Closure of 5 Freeway in Both Directions Through Grapevine

The Grapevine was closed in both directions on Monday after heavy snow fell on the 5 Freeway, causing dangerous driving conditions as a series of three storms began dumping rain across Southern California.

Several cars were stuck near Gorman, while extremely high winds resulted in multiple overturned big rigs, Caltrans officials reported. As of 12:30 p.m., all lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down until further notice.

Snow plows and other equipment were being brought in to work on clearing the snow from the freeway, officials said.

In the meantime, officials urged the public to avoid the Grapevine if possible.

For those who must be on the roadways, Caltrans officials suggested motorists to travel with first-aid kits, blankets, flashlights, snacks and water.

The National Weather Service said snow was likely to fall in the area for several more hours.

I-5 shut down due to snow. Many vehicles stuck/stranded. Snow will likely continue for a few more hours. AVOID the Grapevine/Tejon Pass. #LArain #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/WpbcSqr7AR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2019