× Hillside Integrity Being Evaluated After Large Mudflow Pushes Encino Guest House Off Foundation: LAFD

An Encino neighborhood may need to be evacuated after a powerful winter storm triggered a heavy debris flow that damaged a residence on Monday, officials said.

Fire crews first responded to the 17900 block of Boris Drive around 4:55 p.m. after around 200 feet of mud pummeled into a home and guest house there, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

Three occupants, all adults, were able to escape the home safely with no injuries. They would be spending the night elsewhere, the agency said.

The mudflow was forceful enough to push the guest house off its foundation, and that structure was subsequently red tagged. The main home, meanwhile, was yellow tagged, according to LAFD.

A geologist was evaluating the hillside, where as many as 12 other homes could possibly be “in a slide zone,” firefighters said. A final determination on the hillside’s safety was expected by 10 p.m.

As of 8:45 p.m., the only house evacuated was the one directly hit by mud, and no additional structures had been damaged.

Several miles southwest of that debris flow, crews were working to clear a separate one that was blocking a street in Hollywood Hills West.

Mud and a small tree that fell down a hillside were blocking the 2100 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive, LAFD said in a separate alert.

No structures were impacted and no injuries were reported.

Crews were working to chop up the tree and remove the debris. The Bureau of Street Services also responded to assist, firefighters said.

Earlier Monday, similar debris flows had forced the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Officials subsequently issued evacuation orders for areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.