Homicide Detectives Investigating Female Skeletal Remains Found in Desert Area Near Barstow

The skeletal remains of a woman were found in a desert area near Barstow over the weekend, resulting in homicide detectives launching an investigation.

A deputy from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of West Main and Mockingbird streets in Lenwood on Friday at about 2:14 p.m., after a land surveyor found what he believed to be human skeletal remains, sheriff’s officials said in a news release Monday. After the deputy arrived on scene, the remains were confirmed to be human.

Homicide detectives, coroner investigators and a forensic anthropologist excavated the area on Saturday and recovered additional skeletal remains.

The cause of death and the woman’s identity are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Julius McChristian or Sgt. Angelo Gibilterra of the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.