L.A. Mother Convicted of Murder in Death of 19-Day-Old Son, Found ‘Limp and Pale’ in Bassinet

A 24-year-old woman pleaded no contest Monday to murder in the 2016 death of her infant son, who succumbed to multiple injuries consistent with abuse, prosecutors said.

Calixta Landa of Los Angeles was originally charged in July 2016, four days after family members said they saw 19-day-old Sebastian Landa “limp and pale” in his bassinet, L.A. County district attorney’s officials said in a news release.

Sebastian had injuries to his brain and neck. The relatives took him to a hospital, hospital where he died two days later, officials said.

Medical staff found the child was underweight, and prosecutors determined he died from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma inflicted by his mother.

Sheriff’s investigators previously said Calixta admitted to abusing the infant, but she subsequently pleaded not guilty to felony charges of murder and assault on a child causing death.

She was convicted Monday on one count of second-degree murder.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced March 12, when prosecutors expect her to be given 15 years to life in state prison.