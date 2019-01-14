Mandatory Evacuations Ordered for Holy Fire Burn Areas in Riverside County Amid Strong Winter Storms

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in areas affected by the destructive Holy Fire in Riverside County, as the first in a series of winter storms has begun pounding the Southland.

The evacuations were ordered at 7 a.m. Monday and include the neighborhoods of Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A.

Residents are asked to visit http://RivCoReady.org/StormReady for more information.

In addition, a flash flood watch remains in effect in Orange County, Riverside County valleys and mountains, as well as the Inland Empire until noon Monday.

Areas that were scorched during the Holy Fire last August are susceptible to debris flow.

A second storm is forecasted for Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring an inch or so of rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The third and final weather system is expected for Wednesday night into Thursday.

