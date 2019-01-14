× Only About a Third of LAUSD Students Attended School on 1st Day of Teachers’ Strike

Only about a third of Los Angeles Unified students showed up to school Monday, the first day of a teachers’ strike, with many staying away despite assurance from district officials that all campuses would be in full operation.

The school district said 141,631 students came to campus, based on preliminary data. Officials said 54 of the district’s 1,240 schools had not yet provided attendance figures.

The district’s total enrollment is about 485,000.

The low attendance numbers capped a day of disruption across the city. But it also helped the skeletal staff that managed many of the schools.

