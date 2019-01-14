PCH Closed in Both Directions From Malibu to Ventura County Line Amid Winter Storm

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions from Trancas Canyon and Broad Beach roads in Malibu to Las Posas Road at the Ventura County line Monday amid the first rain in a series of winter storms according to Caltrans.
Mudflow and storm runoff “covered lanes,” and only residents with an ID will be allowed in if it is safe.
Highway 23, or Decker Road, is also closed in both directions from PCH to upper Mulholland Highway Drive.
The area was affected by the destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned in Los Angeles and Ventura counties last year.
34.025922 -118.779757