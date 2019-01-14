PCH Closed in Both Directions From Malibu to Ventura County Line Amid Winter Storm

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions from Trancas Canyon and Broad Beach roads in Malibu to Las Posas Road at the Ventura County line Monday amid the first rain in a series of winter storms according to Caltrans.

Mudflow and storm runoff “covered lanes,” and only residents with an ID will be allowed in if it is safe.

Highway 23, or Decker Road, is also closed in both directions from PCH to upper Mulholland Highway Drive.

The area was affected by the destructive Woolsey Fire, which burned in Los Angeles and Ventura counties last year.

Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) is closed in both direction from Trancas Canyon Rd./Borad Beach Rd. in #Malibu to Las Posas Rd. in Ventura due to significant mud flow and runoff in various areas that has covered lanes. Residents are allowed w/ID as long as it is safe. #LARain pic.twitter.com/FDhVYmLo32 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019

Rain-related closures as of 1/14 @ 12:00 p.m. – Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) fully closed from Trancas Cyn Rd./Broad Beach Rd. in #Malibu to Las Posas Rd in #Ventura. – Decker Road (SR-23) – fully closed in both directions from PCH (SR- 1) to upper Mulholland Hwy Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/UixgOZEyFK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 14, 2019