Watch Live: United Teachers L.A. Hold Press Conference on 1st Day of Strike

Pursuit Driver Gets Hit by Vehicle After Ditching Car on San Diego Freeway — and Keeps on Going

Posted 7:50 AM, January 14, 2019, by

A driver fleeing from police Sunday night in San Diego ditched a rental car along Interstate 805 and ran across the freeway, where he got hit — then got up and kept running.

San Diego police started chasing the man shortly before 8:30 p.m. after spotting him driving a speeding car and running a red light on eastbound University Avenue in the City Heights neighborhood, Officer John Buttle said.

The driver headed southbound on Interstate 15, then merged onto southbound I-805 with police in pursuit.

When he reached the Home Avenue off-ramp, he pulled the car over, jumped out and started running across the freeway. At one point, a vehicle clipped him, but he got up and kept running, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com. 