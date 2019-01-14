× Series of Storms Set to Hit SoCal Through Thursday; Burn Area Residents on Alert

Southern California is beginning what is expected to be a wet week, as the first of three storms makes its way through the region Monday.

Burn area residents have been preparing all weekend for the showers, which will bring between .5 and 1.5 inches of rain to Los Angeles, Ventura and southern Santa Barbara counties Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some mountain locations could see as much as 2.5 inches of rain.

Six inches to a foot of snow could fall in mountain areas above 5,000 feet. Lower elevations will receive between 1 and 3 inches.

Snowfall could impact travel on the Grapevine, the Weather Service stated.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to remain offshore with peak rain rates of .5 inch per hour possible.

Officials are concerned about possible roadway flooding and shallow mud and debris flows Monday.

Voluntary evacuations were issued over the weekend for residents in the Holy Fire burn areas.

The order applied to the Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A neighborhoods, county officials said in a written statement.

A second storm is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and bring another inch or so of rain to the region.

The third and final weather system is forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION WARNINGS ISSUED FOR HOLY BURN AREA

With storms predicted for the Holy Fire burn area Monday afternoon (1/14/19), a voluntary evacuation warning has been issued. https://t.co/eEQCONfNeR #HolyFloodWatch @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/dlWCBhcuke — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 13, 2019