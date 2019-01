The Los Angeles teachers’ strike began with rain, but at least there was food.

Some taco truck operators showed up some schools to provide teachers with food.

“It’s L.A. What else are you going to bring?” said Victor Fernandez. “It’s tacos. Nobody hates tacos.”

About 50 people picketed in front of the Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Why bring tacos?🌮 “It’s L.A. what else are you going to bring,” asks Fernandez. “It’s tacos. Nobody hates tacos.” pic.twitter.com/Ge9Dq8owOG — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) January 14, 2019

Taco trucks are driving to schools and feeding hungry teachers on strike. pic.twitter.com/jFtXt3xc5b — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) January 14, 2019