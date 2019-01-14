Teen, Man Arrested After Allegedly Injuring 2 People in Riverside Shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting at a group of pedestrians in Riverside, injuring two.

The incident was reported about 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Iowa Avenue. Two patrol officers saw the suspects firing at several people in a parking lot and two people were injured, Riverside Police Department officials said in a news release Monday.

The suspects then tried to drive away in a vehicle, but at least one officer fired their weapon in attempt to stop them. The suspects were eventually taken into custody, police said.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional injuries were reported during the incident.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested at the scene and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on four counts of attempted murder, police said.

Christopher Romero was also arrested during the incident and booked into Riverside County jail on four counts of attempted murder.