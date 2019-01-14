Treat Pains and Aliments With G3PRO Theragun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chiropractor and the Founder/Inventor of TheraGun Jason Wersland joined us live to talk about this portable device that treats pains and ailments and relieves muscle pain. TheraGun, the original high-frequency, high-amplitude neuromuscular percussive therapy device provides muscle activation, recovery, and pain relief. With its uniquely calibrated frequency, amplitude, and torque, the Theragun was engineered to effectively treat sore lactic-acid-filled muscles and other muscle-related conditions. Additionally, it allows the activation of muscles and joints to achieve a broader range of motion. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on Instagram.