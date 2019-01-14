× UC Irvine Fraternity Suspended as Police Investigate Death of 18-Year-Old Student

An 18-year-old UC Irvine student died over the weekend after going to a party, and his fraternity has been suspended indefinitely amid an active police investigation, the young man’s father and school officials said Monday.

Noah Caleb Domingo, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, was apparently participating in a rush week event for his fraternity when he attended a “big brother/little brother” party on Friday night, according to his father.

The following morning, the student’s parents received a phone call informing them of their son’s death, Dale Domingo told KTLA.

He said he has no idea how Noah died.

Edgar J. Dormitorio, the university’s interim vice chancellor of student affairs, confirmed police are investigating the incident.

In a statement, he said Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been placed on interim suspension, meaning the fraternity must cease all activities amid the active investigation.

Dormitorio added that he could not disclose details of the incident because of the investigation. He also did not release any information about the student.

“We will … closely examine the larger context in which this tragedy occurred and will be working with the Greek community to help ensure that they are engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values,” Dormitorio said.

The university will also be working with fraternities and sororities at the school to provide support to any affected members of that community.

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident,” Dormitorio wrote in the statement.

He reminded students that anyone who needs assistance should contact the school’s Counseling Center by dialing 949-824-6457 or emailing counseling.uci.edu.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.