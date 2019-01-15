75-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Pasadena Home Was Strangled; Homeless Woman Charged With Murder

A 75-year-old woman who was found dead in her Pasadena home after a welfare check last month was strangled, Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office officials announced Tuesday.

A homeless woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death.

The victim, Jeri Douglas, was found unresponsive in her condominium in the 200 block of South Madison Avenue on Dec. 17.

Mary Jean O’Connor was identified as a suspect in the crime and was arrested in North Hollywood on Dec. 26, Pasadena police said.

A security hold was placed on the case at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner until the cause of death was determined.

O’Connor, 41, is set to be arraigned Jan. 15.

Her bail was set at $2 million and she faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown.

