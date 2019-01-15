× 9 Patients Treated for Possible Carbon Monoxide Exposure in Bell Gardens

Nine people were treated after possibly being exposed to carbon monoxide in Bell Gardens on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews initially responded to a report of a carbon monoxide hazmat incident in the 5500 block of Clara Street shortly after 9:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The conditions of the patients were not immediately known.

A hazardous materials team has been dispatched to the scene, and multiple fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles could be seen in the area, Sky5 video showed.

No additional details have been released.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this article.