Authorities Seek to ID Suspect After Driver Shoved Out of Bus, Assaulted in Unprovoked Attack in Phelan

San Bernardino County authorities on Tuesday released surveillance video showing a driver being shoved out of a bus in Phelan and punched repeatedly as they sought to identify the man involved in the brutal attack.

The unprovoked assault occurred in the area of Phelan and Buttemere roads on Dec. 21 after the assailant boarded a transit bus and refused to pay the correct fare, according to a news release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department.

When the bus driver asked the man to pay the necessary amount, the man “became loud, vulgar and threatening,” the release stated.

But the driver wouldn’t leave, instead calling his supervisor to respond to the scene.

The suspect then grew violent, yelling at the driver before pushing him out of the open door, according to the release. The driver landed on the pavement.

After, the assailant stepped off the bus and began repeatedly hitting the driver in the face while he was on the ground, authorities said.

He landed six to eight punches, leaving the driver with serious injuries to his head and face. Authorities did not release information on the victim’s condition.

On Tuesday, the department uploaded a video to YouTube showing the incident unfold from multiple camera angles as they sought to identify a suspect in the case.

The Sheriff’s Department described the wanted man as black, about 6 feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35 and apparently claimed to be homeless, according to the release.

He was wearing a gray and red Chicago Bulls beanie, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.

The footage showed him punching the bus driver with his left first, indicating he is likely left handed, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Collins at 760-995-8781. Tips can also be left anonymously by dialing 800-782-7463 or can by going to wetip.com.

