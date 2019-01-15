× California Advances February Payment of CalFresh Benefits Due to Government Shutdown

CalFresh benefits in Los Angeles County and elsewhere around the state will be advanced for the month of February starting on Wednesday, officials announced.

The move is designed to avoid disruption of the critical food support to eligible residents amid the partial federal government shutdown, according to a news release from L.A. County’s Department of Public Social Services.

California warned such benefits will no longer be available if the government shutdown — now in its fourth week — continues.

The early issuance is not an additional benefit, the county department stressed, noting that households should budget accordingly to ensure their nutrition funds don’t run out before the end of next month.

Most recipients will see it on their Electronics Benefits Transfer accounts on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Social Services.

“We have a window of opportunity to ensure children and families across our state have the nutrition assistance they need for the month of February,” Acting Director Pat Leary said in the state agency’s news release.

CalFresh is the largest nutrition assistance program in the county, proving monthly federally funded benefits for nearly 4 million individuals, including 2 million children.

The state is still waiting on guidance from the federal government as to how it should proceed for March benefits, according to the agency.

Recipients can get additional information or assistance by calling the department’s customer service center at 866-613-3777.