Citrus College in Glendora, Azusa Pacific University Placed on Lockdown Amid Threat Investigation

Two San Gabriel Valley colleges were placed under lockdown Tuesday as authorities carried out an investigation into possible threats against the schools, authorities said.

Citrus College officials announced a lockdown at their campus, at 1000 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, via social media just after 11 a.m.

A specific reason was not given.

“If you are not on campus, stay away,” the college said in a tweet. “Go to the nearest room, turn off lights, lock door, and remain quiet. Remain locked down until an All Clear has been issued.”

Another lockdown was ordered at Azusa Pacific University, 901 E. Alosta Ave. in neighboring Azusa about an hour later.

“Please shelter-in-place. The campus is on lockdown,” APU in a Tweet. “If you are on campus, please remain where you are. If off campus, please stay away from the area. Glendora PD is investigating a threat at Citrus College.”

The campus received a phoned-in threat about 11:20 a.m., Glendora police Department Sgt. Shawna Celello said.

There were no reports of any suspicious activity on the campus, she said. The lockdown at APU was done at the school’s discretion and was not ordered by police.

No further details were available.

It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were related.

Foothill Transit officials announced bus lines 188, 281 and 284 were being detoured around the two colleges as the lockdowns continued Tuesday afternoon.

