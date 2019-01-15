Claremont Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of 2 Girls

A Claremont man received a sentence of more than nine years in state prison Tuesday for sexually abusing two girls he met through family connections, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury convicted David Dean Lonigro, 53, of six molestation-related charges in October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The crimes took place in 2007 and in 2016, officials said. The victims were 12 and 14 years old at the time.

“The defendant had access to the victims through family connections,” according to the statement.