× Downey Couple Tied up During Home Invasion Robbery; Police Investigating

Police are searching for the perpetrators after a Downey couple was tied up by suspects who broke into their home before dawn Tuesday.

The incident, which was reported around 2 a.m. in the 9600 block of Clancey Avenue, is being investigated as a home invasion robbery, Downey police said in a news release.

Investigators have determined that multiple people forced entry into the residence through a rear door. They then tied up the victims before going through various rooms, ransacking the home, officials said.

Sgt. Mark Haxton told KTLA that the victims are an older couple.

One of the victims sustained minor injuries, while the other was unharmed.

The suspects, meanwhile, fled the home in an unknown direction.

Police did not have a description of the individuals, and detectives are still working to determine what was taken.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Carlos Bejines at 562-904-2334, or the Downey Police Department’s main line at 562-904-2308.