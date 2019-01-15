Fiery Big Rig Collision on 10 Freeway in Colton Forces Road Closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fiery multi-vehicle collision involving a big rig on the westbound 10 Freeway in Colton prompted the closure of all lanes Tuesday, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 7:40 p.m. on the 10 Freeway west of La Cadena Drive, according to incident logs.

Video footage showed a big rig turned over onto its side and completely engulfed in flames. At least one other vehicle was on fire.

It was still unknown whether there were any injuries.

Witnesses driving westbound on the freeway described hearing a "big explosion" and seeing debris flying off and hitting their cars.

About 200 to 300 feet of the guard rail along the highway were destroyed, and parts of the bridge were "compromised," according to incident logs.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a big rig, charred black from the flames, laying on the highway's railing guard.

The fire was out at around 8:45 p.m., the aerial footage showed.

The cause of the collision was not immediately available. It is unclear if the wet weather conditions contributed to the incident.

All lanes were closed in both directions for an unknown duration. The Rancho Avenue on-ramp was also closed, according to authorities.

Update: I-10 at La Cadena Drive in Colton. All lanes closed in both directions. Please us alternative route. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 https://t.co/12FhNptYav — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 16, 2019