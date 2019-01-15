× Hillside Threatening 14 Homes in Encino to Be Reevaluated Tuesday

About a dozen homeowners in an Encino neighborhood are keeping a close on eye on a hillside Tuesday after a mudflow left one home damaged and a guest house red-tagged the night before.

The debris flow prompted officials to issue voluntary evacuations of 14 other homes in the neighborhood.

A Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety geologist was asked to come out Tuesday and determine whether those evacuations would stay, be removed, or become mandatory.

The geologist will be examining the hillside and make a determination sometime after sunrise, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said.

Five of the homes appear to be in a more direct threat of another mudslide than the others, Scott said.

Monday night’s mudflow hit just before 5 p.m.in the 17900 block of Boris Drive.

Satellite imagery showed the debris flow was about 250 feet by 30 feet wide, and eight feet deep to a bedrock beneath, Scott said.

The force behind the mudslide was very powerful. “Enough to uproot trees and to take that guest home and slide it off its foundation,” Scott said.

The main home, which was yellow tagged, had about five feet of mud and debris entered through a large window into a bathroom on the west side of the house, Scott said.

Unfortunately for residents, concerns will continue even if the hillside is deemed safe Tuesday.

A series of storms is forecast to push through the area through Thursday, meaning officials will need to constantly reevaluate the hillside.

