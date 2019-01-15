× In LAUSD Strike, Leading Democrats—Including Presidential Hopefuls—Side With Teachers

Los Angeles became the latest flash point for the national standoff between educators and public school districts on Monday, as national Democratic Party leaders aligned themselves with thousands of striking teachers in L.A. and the broader labor movement.

The walkout by teachers, many wearing cardinal-red ponchos and carrying umbrellas as they marched in the rain through downtown L.A., drew support from several high-profile Democrats, including those with an interest in running for president in 2020.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has launched an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race, singled out members of United Teachers Los Angeles and Los Angeles Unified School District in a tweet Monday, writing, “I’m with our teachers all the way.”

Another possible presidential contender, California’s Sen. Kamala Harris, also tweeted her support, saying “Los Angeles teachers work day in and day out to inspire and educate the next generation of leaders.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.