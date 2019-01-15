× LAPD Detective Publicly Accuses Fellow Officer of Physical Abuse, Sharing Revenge Porn Photos

A Los Angeles police detective went public Tuesday with allegations that another officer distributed sexually explicit photos of her throughout the LAPD and physically abused her several times, marking the latest in a series of sex scandals to rock the department in recent years.

Det. Ysabel Villegas appeared in a downtown courtroom and was granted an extension of a restraining order against Officer Daniel Reedy, after Villegas filed a report last year detailing years of physical abuse and allegations that he leaked images of her that might violate California’s “revenge porn” law.

In an application for a restraining order filed last November, Villegas acknowledged that she had been having an extramarital affair with Reedy, a veteran officer in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division, for roughly five years. The relationship turned bitter in 2016, Villegas alleged in the court filing, when Reedy became physically abusive.

Villegas alleged Reedy began to threaten her in 2017 with the release of photos he had taken of the pair engaged in sexual activity if she did not continue the relationship, according to the filing. Villegas also accused Reedy of assaulting her and threatening to expose their relationship to her husband, former Assistant LAPD Chief Jorge Villegas, the filing said.

