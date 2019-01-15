LAPD Officials Look for Person Who Fatally Shot Homeless Man in Valley Glen

The LAPD is seeking information about the fatal shooting of a homeless man at a Valley Glen park.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m. Monday at Whitsett Park, in the 7100 block of Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department declared him dead at the scene.

The victim was described as a 34-year-old transient who lived in the area. He has not been identified, pending notification of relatives.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Dave Peteque at 818-374-1934.