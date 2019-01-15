LAPD Releases Photo of Pedestrian Killed by Casino Tour Bus in University Park in Search for His Family

Police have identified a man killed after being run over and dragged by a motor coach that the fled the scene in University Park last week.

Louis Jude Otero, 78, was previously described by Los Angeles police as a transient, and the department said in a news release Tuesday that it was distributing his photo in hopes of locating his family.

Otero was fatally struck last Thursday, Jan. 10, near the corner of Flower Street and Adams Boulevard by a casino tour bus being chartered by Samho Tour & Travel. Detectives have determined he became lodged under the bus, which dragged him about 900 feet.

The charter kept driving and was eventually found later that night parked in a storage yard in Gardena, LAPD said.

Investigators found blood, body tissue and palm prints on the vehicle, indicating it was the one involved. But because there was no damage to its front end, they believe it’s possible the driver wasn’t aware he had hit someone.

LAPD Detective Moses Castillo previously told KTLA both the driver and company are cooperating in the investigation.

Police have also determined that fatigue may have played a role, as the driver involved had just returned from chartering a four-day trip in which he drive more than 2,000 miles.

Anyone with information on the crash or Otero’s family can contact Detective Castillo at 213-486-0752, or call LAPD’s Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713.