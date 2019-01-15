× LAUSD Lost $15 Million on First Day of Teachers’ Strike, Superintendent Says

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner said the first day of the the teachers’ strike hit hard. Only a third of the district’s students showed up, which he said would cost the district $25 million in state funding based on attendance.

Subtract unpaid wages for the strikers of $10 million, he said, and that amounts to an estimated one-day $15-million loss.

He said the teachers union and its 31,000 members who walked off the job should join with the district in pushing Sacramento to better fund schools.

“Let’s build on the renewed attention on public education in our community,” LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “Let’s bottle it. Let’s put it on our buses and let’s go to Sacramento.”

