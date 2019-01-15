Man Fatally Shot by Police in NorCal After Allegedly Stabbing 2, Setting House Fire That Burned 4-Year-Old

Northern California authorities say a man was fatally shot by police after he stabbed two people and set a home on fire, burning a child in the process.

The Vacaville Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded Monday to reports of a home on fire.

They found a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds, and a 4-year-old girl with burn injuries. The three were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The department says a K-9 team from the Fairfield Police Department found 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland hiding in a wooded area.

A Fairfield police officer fatally shot him during his arrest.

Police say Holland also stabbed a police dog that was treated. The dog is expected to survive.

Officers are on scene of a reported stabbing and structure fire in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way. Please avoid the area at this time and we will update you shortly with additional information. Media inquiries to Sgt Piro 707.469.4838 pic.twitter.com/5QlBCG7llD — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) January 15, 2019