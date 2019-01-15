Mandatory Evacuation Issued for Burbank Neighborhood Due to Potential Mudflows

Potential mud and debris flows during Tuesday’s storm prompted the city of Burbank to issue a mandatory evacuation order for some of its residents.

The order, effective at noon until further notice, applies to those living on Country Club Drive above Via Montana.

City officials issued a voluntary evacuation warning for the following areas:

All of Hamline Place

925-1030 Groton Drive

830-849 Stephen Road

907-936 Irving Drive

2906 & 2934 Olney Place

2934 Remy Place

2949 Mystic View Place

3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road

3301-3310 Brookshire Court

3318, 3321, 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Lane

3514-3519 Folkstone Court

3529-3530 Castleman Lane

The warning also goes into effect at noon.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in Burbank along with other places in and around recent burn areas.

A total of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday night, with up to 4.5 inches expected in south-facing slopes and the Santa Monica Mountains.

In addition to the evacuation warning and order, officials in Burbank also shut down the Stough Nature Center and the Wildwood Canyon hiking and recreation areas.

“Residents are advised that if they do not evacuate, Public Safety Services may not be able to reach them in an emergency due to impassable roads,” city officials said in a statement. “If you see significant mud, debris, or fast flowing water, do not try to cross it or drive a vehicle through it. Shelter in place or avoid for your safety.”

An evacuation site has been set up at the McCambridge Recreation Center at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

Heavy rain expected through this evening. Check out the graphic below for details. High hourly rainfall rates expected today. People in and around recent burn areas should listen to local officials if asked to evacuate the areas. #cawx #Socal #LArain #WoolseyStorm #Montecito pic.twitter.com/5Qo9G7D3Bw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2019